RFUR UNION IN THE UK: POSTPONEMENT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

DARFUR UNION IN THE UK: POSTPONEMENT OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE is hereby given that due to concurrence of certain unforeseen circumstances, (Re: the burial of our late brother Khalid Sineen Yousif), the Annual General meeting of Darfur Union will be re-scheduled from the 3rd Feb. to a later date which will be announced soon. Therefore, the agenda for the meeting and the venue will remain unchanged. The team is working with the wider community to select a date that is suitable for all.

A detailed notice for the postponement and rescheduled AGM along with the agenda will be sent with invitation as done previously. The same shall also be available on the Darfur Union website https://darfurunionuk.wordpress.com.

We thank you all for the understanding at this difficult time. We do send our condolences to the family of our late brother Khalid. He was a member of the Darfur community.

The burial of our late brother Khalid will take place in Birmingham, on Saturday 3rd February 2018. The burial details below were provided by the Zaghawa Community Association in the UK.

__________________________________

Birmingham Central Mosque,

180 Belgrave Middleway, Highgate, *B12 0XS* , after Salaat-ul-Dhur (13:15hrs)

*Cemetery :*

Burial will take place at Handsworth Cemetery, Oxhill Road, *B21 8JT* *14:30hrs

For details with regards to the service on Saturday, please contact the following no.

+44 7882 704054

*Malik karif*

+447459 348137

*Mohamed Abdubagy*

+44 7588 866585

*Mohamed Nour*

+447954437964

*Motaz Bargo*

_______________________________

For more info please do not hesitate to contact us on the following numbers:-

Mohammed Ishaq – DU Secretary General – 07445973996

Elsadig A. Elnor. Chairman – DU – 07478258243

Elsadig A. Elnor

Chairman, Darfur Union in the UK

Website: http://darfurunionuk.wordpress.com

Email: darfurunionintheuk@gmail.com

Twitter handle: @Darfurunionuk