JOINT DECLARATION OF

SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT/A,

JUSTICE AND EQUALITY MOVEMENT SUDAN, &

SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT–TRANSITIONAL COUNCIL

31 January 2018

Recognizing that the establishment of a durable peace is essential for all people of Sudan;

Remaining resolved to adhere to the AUHIP Roadmap Agreement of 2016 as the means of achieving peace

for all Sudan;

Requesting that political negotiations should start immediately to end the ongoing conflict by peaceful

means;

Noting with deep concern the Government of Suda

n’s multiple and repeated violations of its own

unilateral Cessation of Hostilities declarations, most recently exemplified by continued attacks on

Internally Displaced Person camps in Darfur;

Deeply disturbed by the Government of Sudan’s continued violations of international law and attacks

against civilians;

Further deploring the Government of Sudan’s recent detention of political leaders and activists, and

hiding and torturing of prisoners of war in a blatant disregard to international humanitarian law, and thus

calling for the immediate release of all political detainees and prisoners of war;

Recalling the Sudan Revolutionary Front’s (SRF) prior declarations on unilateral Cessations of Hostilities,

dated 17 October 2015, 21 April 2016, and 31 October 2016; the Justice and Equality Movement’s and the

Sudan Liberation Movement/A’s prior declarations on unilateral Cessations of Hostilities for Darfur,

dated 3 May 2017 and 30 November 2017; and their further declaration joined with Sudan Liberation

Movement- Transitional Council, dated 31 November 2017 and extending to 31 January 2018;

The Sudan Liberation Movement lead by Minni Minnawi (SLM/A), the Justice and Equality Movement

(JEM), and Sudan Liberation Movement–Transitional Council (SLM–TC) hereby declare an immediate

unilateral Cessation of Hostilities for Humanitarian Purposes.

The objectives of the extended Cessation of Hostilities are to protect civilians, provide unhindered

humanitarian access to war-affected populations, and create a conducive environment for peace talks.

The Cessation of Hostilities shall enter into force at 11:59pm (SLT) on the 1st of February 2018 and will

extend for 3 months to 11:59pm (SLT) on 30th of April 2018. The Cessation of Hostilities shall apply

throughout the conflict areas of Darfur.

The JEM, SLM/A, and SLM–TC commit that they will not initiate an attack or wage an offensive, and all

armed groups under their control shall comply with the Cessation of Hostilities. The Cessation of

Hostilities shall not prejudice against acts of self-defense, acts for the protection of civilians, or acts against

uncoordinated moving targets within or around the conflict areas.

Minni Arko Minnawi Dr. Gibril Ibrahim Mhd Alhadi Idriss

Chairperson Chairperson Chairperson

SLM/A JEM SLM–TC