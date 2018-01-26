The Power of Words is the Theme of HMD 2018 – Darfur to Inspire Change



The genocide in Darfur is still ongoing. On #HolocaustMemorialDay, we remember and learn about the suffering of the victims of genocide

The very words used by the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust.



The 27th of January 2018 marks the 73rd anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau in German-occupied Poland “where around 1.5 million people, most of them Jews, were murdered by the Nazis between 1940 and 1945”.

The HMD trust has decided to commemorate the anniversary this year by holding the the event on Thursday 25th January 2018 at Queen Elizabeth II Centre in Westminster. The event provide a platform for the genocide survivors and their families to share their legacies, hardship and experience of overcoming adversity through sharing living testimony that life can still go on.

Darfur Union adoptive words for this year are:-

#HMD 2018 – a day to remember, reflect, unite, inspire, rebuild, seek justice, #Darfur #HolocaustMemorialDay

The event also provides other survivors the opportunity to tell tragic stories of their persecution. The four other genocides included in the event are from Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

Dignitaries from HM government, MPs, religious and community leaders, representative of non governmental organisations were listening to the survivors of the aforementioned genocides as they shared living testimony of what happened to their families and loved one’s by the hands of the respective perpetrators and how the narrow escape, luck/ fate, inspired them to keep going to make life in spite of the painful memories and subsequently live to tell their stories to inspire generations to come.

Darfur Union in the UK, The Voice of Darfurian Women, Waging Peace and other civil organisations from Sudan were attending in numbers to take part in the event. The genocide in Darfur is still happening; this issue was addressed by the HMD Trust various media outlet as an ongoing genocide.

This great event was attending by the representative of Sudanese organisations in memory of the victims of all genocides and in particular victims of:-

Genocide in Darfur and the ethnic cleansing in Nuba Mountains and Blue Nile,

Enforced displacement

Deprivation

Demographic changes in these Provinces

Darfur Union in the United Kingdom and other sister NGOs will come together with a plan to commemorate a very important day to all advocates of justice around the globe.

The 4th of March represents an important date for the people in Sudan in general, and those in Darfur in particular. It marks the beginning of long lost justice. A quick run down the memory lane unfolds that famous press conference in La Hague, 8 years ago, where Luis Ocampo, the former general prosecutor of the ICC, announced that his team have enough evidence to prosecute Omer Bashir, the sitting president of Sudan, for crimes committed under his commands, that counts for the following:

5 counts for crimes against humanity

2 counts of war crimes

3 counts of genocide

The gathering of evidence of above mentioned crimes were concluded by the 12th of July 2010, under the statue of Rome. Two warrants of arrest issued by the Pre Trial Chamber are out there, and the perpetrator (Bashir) is still at large. Also ahead of us is the 15th anniversary of the genocide in Darfur region (mid April). Plans will be published in the next few weeks. The aforementioned events will be organised in collaboration with sister NGOs.

Events like HMD and meeting survivors from other genocides gives us the hope that it is possible for life to go on, it is possible for the victims to see justice even after the long duration of injustice endured. It teaches us the importance of patience as a virtue, and more important it reminds us to keep promoting our just case and never to be coy in seeking justice or to be apologetic in commemorating important dates which signify the beginning of the prevailing of justice.

Lest we forget the victims of the longest ongoing genocide.

Let us end with a quote from the diary of Anne Frank

“What is done cannot be undone, but one can prevent it happening again.”

Osama Mahmoud

Deputy Press Officer – Darfur Union in the UK

Website: https://darfurunionuk.wordpress.com

Email: darfurunionintheuk@gmail.com

Twitter handle: @darfurunionuk