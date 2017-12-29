

What will the Sudanese People in the Darfur Region Expect in the New Year 2018?



By Mahmoud A. Suleiman



The Sudanese people are not sure of what is hidden in the New Year 2018 under the rule of the despotic regime of the National Congress Party (NCP), which is led by the tyrant, genocidal criminal and the fugitive from the international justice, Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir who is seeking protection from the countries his National Islamic Front (NIF) used to call them the arrogant colonial Countries of Russia and America whose torment had neared. But without a doubt, the 62nd Anniversary of the independence of the Sudan from the Anglo-Egyptian Condominium colonization will pass on them on Monday, the First of January 2018.

By then, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) who are the survivors of the Holocaust of the twenty-first century in the Darfur region are still languishing under the fire of repression, poverty, disease, lack of basic public services of Education, health, drinking water, food and clothing, and above all of that the threat of forcible eviction from the camps of displacement into where they fled to while fleeing the killing after their homes, villages were burnt down and destroyed and their land and farms were occupied by the mercenaries and militias brought by Omer al-Bashir from the neighbouring African countries to change population demographics.

Furthermore, Omer al-Bashir in order to cover up his past and the ongoing crimes in Darfur, he decided the dismantling the more than “51” Camps for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) spread over large swathes in the Five States in the Darfur Region of the Western Sudan. The reason underlying the disassembling the Fifteen-year old 51 or so IDPs Camps because they represent the biggest witness and the most authentic legal evidence for the atrocities committed by the Genocidal criminal Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir through his proxy tools of the Janjaweed militias, now some of them have been cloned to be renamed the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Border Guard Forces or the Popular Defence Forces (PDF). On the other hand, Omer Bashir plans to rule Sudan forever because he thinks this would guarantee his protection against the grip of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has been chasing him day and night, wherever he went. Following his indictment by the (ICC), Omer al-Bashir made his famous statement: (They will issue their decision tomorrow, and we are telling them to immerse it in water and drink it)! https://www.milesanthonysmith.com/blog/55-infamous-dictator-leadership-quotes-despotic-autocratic-tyrannical



To make the people of Sudan a laughingstock of the world, recently Omer al-Bashir tried rapprochement with the United States of America (USA) ruled by Donald Trump, Russia of Vladimir Putin, Iran of Ayatollah Khomeini and the De Facto Dictatorship of Turkey under the dictatorship of the New Ottoman Sultan / President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan beside the mercenary role of the Sudan Armed Force (SAF) in the war in Yemen known as the Operation Decisive Storm (ODS) for a refuge to protect himself from the most feared (ICC) in exchange for unprecedented concessions in the form of land, sea Ports, investments opportunities and the sale of agricultural projects and military bases without regard to the rights of the Sudanese people.

Worse of all this is what goes on among the Sudanese political opposition who abjectly failed to come to minimum joint work on the unity of struggle to confront the NCP regime head on. Reaching to minimum agreement to collect the rows together along with the armed movements to move the street of Sudanese people to the uprising as had occurred against the Former military dictatorship regimes in 1964 and 1985 that overthrew the regimes of General Ibrahim Abboud and General Jaafar Mohamed Nimeiry in the October Revolution and the April Revolution, respectively.

Now these revolutions have become dreams of the past history. Despite the above frustration, the hope is still remains great in the student’s and youth at the higher education institutions and universities as well as the rebellious Sudanese people despite the arbitrariness, repression, torture and inquisition courts. The injustice that is dominated by the infamous intelligence and security apparatus (NISS) and the police loyal to the criminal regime and the Sudanese army, which has become a supporter of the crimes of the Muslim Brotherhood regime and the global Masonic hypocrite tyranny in the name of the Islamic religion, which evades them all.



As it is clear is that Bashir’s regime which used to accuse continuous the civil and armed political opposition of trying to strengthen with the help of foreigners and global imperialism. Nevertheless, the opposite has become the true situation where Bashir shamelessly requesting the Russian President Putin to protect him against the US aggression!



Sadly, a lot of damage has already been done in Sudan by the three-decade oppressive reign of the National Islamic Front (NIF)/National Congress Party (NCP) regime and trust has been broken beyond repair as long as the genocidal criminal fugitive from the international justice, Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir, remains on the helm by default because of his feelings of unsafely while unprotected by firmly gripping all the powers in the beleaguered, racist and corrupt entity that marred the remains of the former one million Square Miles sized Republic of Sudan.



Bashir sought for his protection through new Saviour from former alleged infidels foes from the arrogant colonization Countries. Furthermore, the calamity of Omer al-Bashir would continue haunting him despite all his mercenary work and concessions that he gave out, he remains restless and frightened of the possible demise of his rule and the consequent arrest of him to spend the rest of his life as a prisoner with his ilk such as Ratko Mladic, nicknamed “the butcher of Bosnia and other inmates charged with crimes of genocide, mass murder, persecution, torture, rape and mutilation at The Hague Hilton. Bashir’s other inmate companions include World War Lords who have been imprisoned at the Dutch dungeons used by the International Criminal Court (ICC), the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and the Special Court for Sierra Leone, which convicted Charles Taylor for 50 years being convicted on 11 counts of war crimes, including terrorism, murder, rape and using child soldiers. They also include Radovan Karadzic for charges of genocide in relation to the 1995 Srebrenica massacre, the worst single atrocity on European soil since the Second World War. And among them others such as the Congolese warlord Thomas Lubanga, who the International Criminal Court (ICC) sentenced to 14 years, who may yet appeal.

The former Ivory Coast President Laurent Gbagbo who faces four charges of crimes against humanity, including murder and rape, in the wake of disputed presidential elections in 2010 is also one of them. As you’d expect in the Netherlands, the jail that contains them is modern and the facilities excellent. Standard rooms are 15sq m in size and include a bed, a basin and toilet, satellite television – so that, perhaps ironically, they can keep up with news from their own countries – a radio, a coffee machine and a laptop, so they can work on their cases, though usually without an internet connection!



Inmates are locked in their cells from 9pm to 7.30am, when they are woken for breakfast. During the day they can use the library, work out in the gym, where a fitness instructor is on hand, have a massage, join occupational-therapy classes, including painting, gourmet cooking and guitar playing, take advantage of “spiritual guidance” or, for those with more worldly appetites, arrange some private time with a visitor in the “conjugal room”.

Meals are provided, but there’s also a prison shop, and detainees are allowed to order dishes that suit their cultural and dietary requirements.

One of the stories most frequently told about the detention unit is of a lawyer for Charles Taylor who passed on a complaint to the kitchens from the former president, saying that the menu on offer was “completely Eurocentric and not acceptable to the African palate”. There’s no record of the chef’s response! https://www.irishtimes.com/news/hague-hilton-the-jail-that-houses-some-of-the-world-s-most-notorious-warlords-1.544460

After reading the foregoing paragraphs, President Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir should not live in fear and sorrow because the prison hotel in The Hague in the Netherlands is full of associates, some from Africa and others from Europe where they live with them to spend the period of their sentences adopted by a fair international court which is by no means like the prisons of Sudan In which all kinds of torture are carried out including death, as happened to many prisoners of conscience during the lean years of his oppressive reign of the National Congress Party (NCP) regime. We should remind Bashir that some members of his entourage, including Abdel Rahim Mohamed Hussein, Ahmed Mohamed Haroun and Ali Abdulrahman Kushayb, will be with him to spend their respective term of sentences in the same Grand Hotel in The Hague so as not to feel the boredom of loneliness.

The first warrant for arrest for Omer Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir was issued on 4 March 2009, the second on 12 July 2010. The suspect is still at large. As it is known, in March 2009, Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir became the first sitting president to be indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), for allegedly directing a campaign of mass killing, rape, and pillage against civilians in the western Sudan region of Darfur. The Next step is Until Omer Al Bashir is arrested and transferred to the seat of the Court in The Hague, the case will remain in the Pre-Trial stage. The ICC does not try individuals unless they are present in the courtroom.

https://www.icc-cpi.int/CourtRecords/CR2009_01514.PDF

Benazir Bhutto the Pakistani politician who served as Prime Minister of Pakistan for two terms 1988 to 1990 and again from 1993 to 1996 has been quoted as saying: (Military dictatorship is born from the power of the gun, and so it undermines the concept of the rule of law and gives birth to a culture of might, a culture of weapons, violence and intolerance).

Read more at: https://www.brainyquote.com/topics/dictatorship

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/