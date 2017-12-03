JOINT DECLARATION OF

THE SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT–MINNI MINNAWI,

THE JUSTICE AND EQUALITY MOVEMENT, &

THE SUDAN LIBERATION MOVEMENT–TRANSITIONAL COUNCIL

30 November 2017

Recognizing that the establishment of a durable peace is essential for all people of Sudan;

Remaining resolved to adhere to the AUHIP Roadmap Agreement of 2016 as the means of achieving peace for all Sudan;

Noting with deep concern the Government of Sudan’s multiple and repeated violations of its own unilateral Cessation of Hostilities declarations, most recently exemplified by continued attacks on Internally Displaced Person camps in Darfur.

Deeply disturbed by the Government of Sudan’s continued

violations of international law and attacks against civilians;

Further deploring the Government of Sudan’s continued detention of prisoners of war and other detainees in a manner not in accordance with international humanitarian law, and thusly calling for the immediate release of those prisoners and detainees;

Recalling the Sudan Revolutionary Front’s (SRF) prior declarations on unilateral Cessations of Hostilities, dated 17 October 2015, 21 April 2016, and 31 October 2016; the Justice and Equality Movement’s and the Sudan Liberation Movement–Minni Minnawi’s prior declaration on unilateral Cessations of Hostilities for Darfur, dated 3 May 2017; and supporting the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement–North’s (SPLM–N), prior declaration on unilateral Cessations of Hostilities for the Two Areas, dated 31 July 2017 and extending to 31 January 2018;

The Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi (SLM–MM), the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), and Sudan Liberation Movement–Transitional Council (SLM–TC) hereby declare an immediate unilateral Cessation of Hostilities for Humanitarian Purposes.

The objectives of the extended Cessation of Hostilities are to protect civilians, provide unhindered humanitarian access to war-affected populations, and create a conducive environment for peace.

The Cessation of Hostilities shall enter into force at 11:59pm (SLT) on 30 November 2017 and will extend for two (2) months to 11:59pm (SLT) on 31 January 2018, thus reestablishing synchronized timing of Cessation of Hostilities declarations across the Areas of the Blue Nile, South Kordofan, and Darfur. The Cessation of Hostilities shall apply throughout the conflict areas of Darfur.

The JEM, SLM–MM, and SLM–TC commit that they will not initiate an attack or wage an offensive, and all armed groups under their control shall comply with the Cessation of Hostilities. The Cessation of Hostilities shall not prejudice against acts of self-defense, acts for the protection of civilians, or acts against uncoordinated moving targets within or around the conflict areas.

Minni Arko Minnawi Dr. Gibril Ibrahim Mhd Dr. Alhadi Idriss

Chairperson Chairperson Chairperson

SLM–MM JEM SLM–TC