Putin’s Invitation for Sudan’s al-Bashir Coincided ICTY Trial of Balkan Butcher Mladic



By Mahmoud A. Suleiman



On Wednesday 22 November 2017, the Court sentenced the Bosnian Serb General Ratko Mladic to life imprisonment and convicted of involvement in genocide and other crimes during the Bosnian war. The verdict came after 20 years of the war that tore apart former Yugoslavia. The international judiciary finally handed down its verdict on the former military commander of the Bosnian Serbs known as the “Balkan butcher”, in a move that will turn a page of conflicts in that region. The war during the period 1992-1995 had left more than 100,000 people dead and displaced 2.2 million people.

The International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY) has handed a life sentence to Ratko Mladic, who is accused of being the “mastermind behind the deaths of thousands of people” and on charges of genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes.



On the other hand, the likes of Ratko Mladic of criminals such as Marshal Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir of Sudan has been indicted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague, the Netherlands, for crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide he has committed in the region of Darfur and remains fugitive from the international justice since 2009.

At this window of opportunity and In this context, I write about the trial of the Balkan butcher, Ratko Mladic, after 20 years later to add my voice, saying that the legitimate rights will neither go unheeded through longevity nor fall off by the passage of age of time and that justice will take its course no matter how long it takes and to say woe to those who committed the heinous crimes in Darfur and are still at large carrying the blood of the victims and survivors of the wars of attrition waged by Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir and his oppressive National Congress Party (NCP) regime.



Russian President Vladimir Putin received the genocidal criminal Omer Hassan Ahmed Bashir in Moscow on Thursday 23 November 2017, one day after the sentence to life impoundment of the Balkan butcher Ratko Mladic at The Hague. Worse is that Russia is a Permanent Member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and one of the Big FIVE who Monopolise the Right of the Mighty VETO which by Just raising the Index Finger and say either (Yes which in Russian is да Or No which in Russian is Нет) and the Resolution would become accepted or becomes null and void respectively! The Sudanese citizens in Darfur will shout “Shame on you the Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, former KGB counterintelligence Officer for your betrayal of the souls of the 300000 victims. It seems we live today in a world where interests prevail over all human values ​​and double standards are the Principles which determine the international politics. The unethical, inhumane ” the Doctrine of End Justifies the Means” attributed to Niccolò Machiavelli seem to have been driving the decisions of politician to the extent that a head of state like Russia receives a person who is indicted with 5 counts of crimes against humanity, 2 counts of war crimes and 3 counts of genocide against civilian Sudanese citizens in the Darfur region since 2009. Accordingly, what Putin has done by embracing the Génocidaire Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir at the Kremlin, the former home of the Great Union, of the Soviet Socialist Republics, abbreviated USSR, is nothing but a travesty of international justice at the extreme. It is high time for the world to live to its pledges and slogans of NEVER AGAIN.



The “RT” Channel reported that the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir said before his visit to Moscow, in an interview: “This visit will be a qualitative leap in the relations between Sudan and Russia.” Moreover, Bashir has added and said that Sudan highly valued the Russian role in the United Nations (UN) and in the Security Council (UNSC), stressing that this role saved Sudan from conspiracies. Omer al-Bashir to explain that his visit will be a new start in all areas which include economic and military pointing out that, despite the failure of the supply of Russian weapons in recent years for political reasons, but the weapon of the Sudanese army as a whole are Soviet and Russian made. Sudan has reached an agreement with the Russian Defense Ministry on assistance in upgrading its armed forces, President Omar al-Bashir said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in Sochi.

Sudan finds the situation in the Red Sea worrisome, al-Bashir said, adding that “US interference in these affairs is also a problem,” TASS reports. The Sudanese president said that US intervention was “to blame for Sudan’s split” into two states. “As a result we need protection from aggressive actions by the US. We believe that what is happening in Syria now is an effect of US interference. https://www.rt.com/newsline/410775-sudan-protection-us-russia/

Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir said during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in the city of Sochi that his country’s position was consistent with Russia’s position on the Syrian issue. “Our positions in Syria are identical and we believe that peace is not possible without Assad,” Bashir said during a meeting with Putin. Bashir said in his speech that “what is happening in Syria is the result of American intervention there. “Source: RT quoted by the Sudanese electronic journal Sudanile.



It was surprisingly learnt that one of the outcomes of Bashir visit to Russia is that Russia will significantly increase its grains exports to Sudan, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday during negotiations between the Russian Government and Sudan’s President Omer al-Bashir, according to the Russian Ministry of Agriculture. “By the end of this marketing year Russia will export to Sudan up to 1 million MT of grains,” Putin was quoted as saying. At the moment the main commodity exported to Sudan from Russia is wheat. The countries plan to increase wheat exports, as well as those of corn and barley. At the moment Sudan is one of the 10 biggest importers of Russian grains. In the 2017-18 marketing year Sudan imported around 635,000 MT of grains as of this Tuesday, up 282,000 MT in comparison with the 2016-17 marketing year.



Worse is the news that the Sudanese President Omer al-Bashir has been reported asking the Russian Putin for ‘protection’ from ‘aggressive’ US! The genocidal criminal Omer al-Bashir began to flatter in a humiliating manner when addressing his new master of grace, the President of the Republic of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in naive words in which he seeks protection from the United States of America (USA). In doing so, Omer al-Bashir as if he forgot that he is the head of state of Sudan at the moment when he was humbly begging Putin for help. What was surprising was that his entourage kept silent while Bashir was braying out his Expressions of praise and reverence for Putin. Omar al-Bashir’s delegation members accompanying him seemed as if they did not believe that the opportunity was given to them to meet a head of state such as Russia, which was once the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) in Khartoum in the 1990s saying in their slogans that the end and demise for Russia has arrived with condemnation. Apparently, they were not imagining that they were guests of Russia meeting with Putin in the Black Sea resort of Sochi! Bashir continued his praise for Putin but accusing the United States (US) of fomenting the conflict in Sudan and added saying: “We Need Protection from the U.S. aggressive Actions.’’! Bashir here seemed to have turned a blind eye to the services of the Administration of the New US President Donald Trump, who lifted the economic and trade sanctions imposed on Sudan since 1997 by former President Bill Clinton.



The people of Sudan are facing a farce era of governance led by a miserable president who Lacks wisdom and knowledge of politics and the foundations of global diplomacy. The Sudanese people deserve to be governed by a fair and respected president from the countries of the world. Unfortunately, Omer al-Bashir remains a scandalous symbol of embarrassment for the people of Sudan in front of the eyes of all the peoples of the civilised world.

It seems clear that the timing of Omer al-Bashir’s visit to Russia coincides with the sentencing to life imprisonment of the Balkan butcher Ratko Mladic where there is a symbol meaning for what Bashir expects on one day a similar verdict by the Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC) at The Hague in the Netherlands. However, the outcome of the Trial of Ratko Mladic restores hope to the victims and survivors of Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir’s crimes against the Sudanese civilian citizens in the region of Darfur. Sadly, those Crimes are still ongoing in Internally Displaced Persons Camps (IDPs) by the notorious Janjaweed militias which have been cloned to become the so-called Rapid Support Forces (RSF), mercenaries and army of Omar al-Bashir since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an order to arrest Omer al-Bashir in 2009.

Omer al-Bashir considers the IDP camps symbolise the crimes committed by him and his entourage as evidence and testimony before international justice. Furthermore, Omer al-Bashir has launched a campaign to collect arms from the citizens of Darfur as an excuse and a pretext to evacuate the internally displaced camps (IDPs) such as Kalma Camp, Zamzam camp and other camps spread across the wide swaths of the Five States in the war-torn region of Darfur in Western part of Sudan. A campaign to collect weapons and emptying the internally displaced persons’ (IDPs) camps in Darfur in a timely concurrent manner to prepare for the concealment of the heinous crimes of Omer al-Bashir against the people of Darfur.

Thus, the first warrant for arrest for Omer Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir was issued on 4 March 2009, the second on 12 July 2010. The suspect is still at large. The case was transferred to the seat of the Court in The Hague; the case will remain in the Pre-Trial stage.



Pre-Trial Chamber I found that there are reasonable grounds to believe that Omar Al Bashir acted with specific intent to destroy in part the Fur, Masalit and Zaghawa ethnic groups.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), whose Five Veto Wielding Permanent Members include the Russian Federation headed by Vladimir Putin, who welcomed the fugitive criminal of international justice Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir on Thursday November 23, 2017, without feeling the political responsibility or embarrassment and the humanitarian responsibility of the lives of 300,000 victims in Darfur; Illustrates that the Personal Interests of the individual (UNSC) Members conflict with the human values ​​enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations. The Charter of the United Nations (UN) was signed on 26 June 1945, in San Francisco, at the conclusion of the United Nations Conference on International Organization, and came into force on Wednesday 24 October 1945.

