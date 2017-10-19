تعميم صحفي من الجبهة الثورية السودانية حول الهيكل القيادي للجبهة

*تعميم صحفي حول الهيكل القيادي للجبهة الثورية السودانية*

Media Statement Regarding S.R.F Leadership Council Structure*

*في ختام مؤتمرها العام المنعقد في باريس في الفترة من (12-14) أكتوبر 2017* ، *قرر المجلس القيادي للجبهة الثورية الإبقاء على الهيكل التنظيمي القيادي دون تعديل مع إجراء مشاورات مكثفة في الفترة المقبلة تستهدف تطوير الهيكل ليواكب تحديات المرحلة القادمة*.

*كما أتفق المجلس علي أن يكون تسكين الهيكل القيادي كالاتي*:

1. *الدكتور جبريل إبراهيم محمد* ، *نائب رئيس الجبهة الثورية، رئيس قطاع العلاقات الخارجية والشئون الإنسانية*.

2. *الاستاذ التوم موسي هجو* ، *

نائب رئيس الجبهة الثورية، رئيس قطاع الشؤون السياسية والتعبئة*.

3. *الاستاذ محمد داؤود محمد* ، *نائب رئيس الجبهة الثورية*، *رئيس قطاع الشؤون المالية وتنمية الموارد والتدريب*.

4. *الاستاذ الأمين داؤود محمود* ، *نائب رئيس الجبهة الثورية، رئيس قطاع التنظيم والتخطيط الاستراتيجي*.

*محمد زكريا فرج الله*

*أمين الاعلام والناطق الرسمي للجبهة الثورية السودانية*

19 أكتوبر 2017

*Sudan Revolutionary Front* *(S.R.F)*

*Media Statement Regarding S.R.F Leadership Council Structure*

*At the conclusion of its general congress held in Paris from 12th to 14th October, 2017, SRF Leadership Council decided to maintain the leadership structure without modification*. *SRF will run intensive consultations in the coming period to further develop the organisational structure with the aim of meeting the challenges of the forthcoming stage.*

*SRF Leadership Council agreed that the leadership structure/ portfolios should be as follows;*

1. *Dr. Gibril Ibrahim, Vice Chairman, Head of Foreign Relations and Humanitarian Affairs Sector.*

2. *Mr. El Tom Mussa Hago, Vice Chairman, Head of the Political Affairs and Mobilisation Sector.*

3. *Mr. Mohammed Daoud Mohammed, Vice Chairman, Head of Financial Affairs, Resource Development and Training Sector.*

4. *Mr. Al Amin Daoud Mahmoud, Vice Chairman, Head of the Organisational and Strategic Planning Sector.*

*Mohamed Zakeria Farag Alla*

*Information Secretary & Spokesperson*

*19 Oct 2017*