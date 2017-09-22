Statement from Sudan Liberation Movement on Sudan Government Brutal attack on Kalma IDPs Camp

The genocide Government in Khartoum today on Friday

22 Sept 2017 early morning carried out an ambush against the innocent civilians in Kalma IDPs camp located in Niyala State of South Darfur in Northern Sudan: about 6 innocent civilians were immediately shot dead and 25 others were fatally injured. The attack came in the eve of the alleged visits of the criminal President Omer Albashir to the states of Darfur althoug

h; the victims protested to unwelcome him in their camps; whereby; the internally displaced persons consider President Bashir as a person responsible for the genocide in Darfur and their miserable situations in IDPs and refugees camps in neighboring countries.

The Sudan Liberation Movement led by Chairman Abdul Wahid Alnoor condemns such barbaric attacks against the innocent unarmed civilians. Therefore; we would like to clarify the following:

1. Attack against innocent civilians is a criminal act against international laws and Geneva treaties.

2. We appeal the international community to play its humanitarian moral roles to protect innocent civilians from its own government and save lives.

3. We call upon all Sudanese people be the political parties, civil organization groups or the activist and human rights activists to immediately move to stop the second face of genocide against our own people.

4. The peace loving people should expose the crimes of the the regime in Khartoum against its own people and be kept responsible for their crimes.

Bellow are the names of the of persons who are immediately killed and the injured. There are other 6 kidnapped whose names are unknown.

Names of those killed are the following:

1. Arafa Mohammed Adam , 48 years , Center 2.

2. Fatima Adam Salih , 35 years , Center 6.

3. Ishag Salih Adam , 65 years , center 7.

4. Ibrahim Adam Idriss , 38 years , center 4 .

5. Ishag Abakar Adam , 65 years , center 6.

The names of injured are as follow:

1. Hassan Adam Mohammed Abdalla , 50 years , center 2.

2. Musa Ishag Juma , 24 years , center 4.

3. Ishag Sharief , 62 years , center 7.

4. Emam Abdel Mahmoud Abdel Gabar , 22 years , center 2.

5. Haitham Daoud Belal , 18 years , center 3.

6. Suliman Adam Altahir , 55 years , center 4.

7. Wali Eddin Abakar Ismail , 14 years , center 5.

8. Nusr Eddin Mohammed Omer Zakaria , 43 years , center 4.

9. Yagoub Mahmoud Abakar , 43 years , center 2.

10. Abd Alsalam Ishag , 67 years , center 6.

11. Mohammed Mahmoud Badawi , 25 years , center 2 .

12. Hussien Ibrahim Abu Algasim , 35 years , center 7.

13. Mohammed Adam Omer Mahmoud , 17 years , center 6.

14. Hassan Hussien Mustafa , 26 years , center 6.

15. Yassir Yousif Mahmoud , 25 years , center 4.

16. Ammar Adam Abd almoula , 17 years , center 3.

17. Yousif Adam Abdel rahman , 36 years , center 7.

18. Yousif Ibrahim Omer , 19 years , center 6.

19. Abd albaggi Haroun Eissa , 46 years , center 2.

20. Al-sudi Omer Idriss Ishag , 29 years , center 1.

21. Kaltoma Omer , 23 years , center 2.

22. Fatima Adam Abdel Rahman , 52 years , center 2.

23. Hawa Musa Haroun , 36 years , center 1.

24. Jiddo Omer Abd-alshafi , 35 years , center 2.

25. Suliman Adam Eltahir , 20 years , center 6.

Mohammed Abdelrahman Elnair

Spokesperson for the Office of SLM Chairman

22 September 2017.