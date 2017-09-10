Joint Statement by Sudan Justice and Equality Movement Sudan(JEM) and Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM)

The UNAMID has handed over its premises in the Maleet and Malha sectors in Northern Darfur to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) Militia in contravention to the agreement of the State of Armed Forces signed between the Government of Sudan (GoS) and the UNIMID.

The two movements strongly condemn this illegal act as the agreement stipulates that any property left by

the UNAMID should be handed over to local authorities to be used for civilian purposes only.

It is also to be mentioned thatRSF militia are currently using these facilities to undertake their notorious atrocities against the innocent civilians. The information reaching usis that the RSF have already arrested more than 700 individuals in these two localities.

The movements call on international community to strongly condemn this unlawful actand urge UN and AU to askthe Government of Sudan to order the RSF to immediately evacuatethe above-mentioned property to be used for civilian purposes.

Mohammed Hassan Haroun Gibril Bilal

Spokesperson Spokesperson

SLM Sudan JEM

09/09/2017