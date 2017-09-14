Darfur Union in the UK: Video Showing Rapid Speed Force Troopers Training Children In Muzbad, Northern Darfur, Sudan

A short video surfaced on social media in last couple of days showing three rapid speed force personals ordering ‘young recruits’ (Children) around to carry out some para military performance. This appeared to take place back at Eid Elfitr (holidays after Ramadan 2017) in the town of Muzbad, Northern Darfur. The main speaker also said that those kids are in good spirit and they belong to the Zaghawa tribe.

Muzbad is regards as one of the areas/spreads of the aforementioned tribe.

YouTube hyperlink:- https://youtu.be/7_SRY5kkSoQ



According to the UN Children and Arm Conflicts Convention

“The recruitment and use of children during conflict is one of the six grave violations identified and condemned by the UN Security Council. The six grave violations form the basis of the Council’s architecture to monitor, report and respond to abuses suffered by children in times of war. Ending and preventing these violations is also the focus of the Special Representative’s work and advocacy” See ref. 1.

It is not confirmed what has happened to the minors since. Nonetheless, the track record of this force is not good; RSF are responsible for numerous atrocities across Darfur and beyond. This force evolved from the Janjaweed under a new name, however it is formally functioning as a regular force now which reports and answers directly to the president of Sudan.

What does leak to the media from time to time is just a small glimpse of many heinous acts taking place on the ground which makes the farce of stability in the region is far away from the truth. Systematic rape, mass killing, forced displacement, imprisonment, kidnapping and torture are all happening under the watchful eyes and under the commands of the government of Sudan.

The October date is looming before the people of Sudan, the government of Sudan seem confident that they are able to secure the lifting of sanctions inflicted by the US and following that the removal of Sudan from the list of countries harbouring terrorism. The facts and reality on the ground suggests otherwise as explained on the last piece by Darfur Union entitled “Blood of Darfur Students on the Hands of Bashir: This is How Sudanese Students Received Eid, see Ref. 2).

Darfur Union in the UK among other sister organisations, activists, and seekers of justice around the world are communicating with the international community on many platforms urging them to take a step back from normalising relations with the ICC indictee Omer El-Bashir, the sitting president of Sudan. By granting the GoS their wish, injustice will prevail and in turn Bashir and his clique will use the gesture as a green light and a seal of approval to continue the act of genocide against the vulnerable people of Sudan in Darfur and beyond, and history will never forgive…

