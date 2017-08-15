‪ Sudan JEM participates in the Commemoration of the Prominent Sudanese Figure, the Late Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim

What a day of sadness mixed with celebration of a rich life! The passing away of the prominent Sudanese and African leader, Fatima Ahmed Ibrahim was met with deep sorrow as well as a sense of unity by the People of Sudan in the country and in diaspora. The deceased was the first elected female parliamentarian in the modern history of the Middle East and Africa. She was also a founding member of the Sudanese Women’s Union, a pioneer in the field of human right activism, a political leader and a social justice activist.

Sunday, August the 13th was a testimony to the love and hope she managed to spread among the wide spectrum of the Sudanese political affiliations and civil society activists. Sudanese: Young, old,

women, men as well as friends of Sudan and advocates of social justice globally have gathered to remember the late Fatima, Um Ahmed. Sudan Justice and Equality Movement was present among the crowd that assembled to pay homage and offer their condolences to Fatima’s Family, to the Sudanese Communist Party to which she was a promenent member and to the whole of the Sudanese community for the great loss.

Sudan JEM delegation was headed by Prof. Mahmoud A. Suleiman, Deputy Chairman of JEM General Congress, who spoke at the event on behalf of the delegation. Also present was Gibril Bilal – JEM Spokesman

Saif KuKu – Secretary of Federal Governance

Najemeldin Musa – Secretary of Cultural Affairs

Dr. Mohammed Zakaria Farag Allah – Deputy Secretary of Political Affairs,

Abdel Hafiz Abdelrahman – Chairman of JEM UK chapter,

Faisal Lugma – Secretary of Organisation and Administration – JEM UK chapter and

Eltayib Joda – Secretary of Political Affairs – JEM UK chapter.

JEM Media

www.sudanjem.com