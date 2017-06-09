09/06/2017, 16:17:48: : Statement by Justice & equality Movement Sudan (JEM) and Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/R-MM)

On the invitation of the Joint Special Representative (JSR) and the head of the United Nations and the African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID), the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army (SLM/R-MM) and Justice & Equality Movement Sudan (JEM) met on the June the 9th, 2017 in Paris with the JSR. The meeting discussed the current political situation in Sudan and the recent developments in Darfur, especially the resumption of armed hostilities, the worsening of the humanitarian crisis and the need for an effective monitored and verifiable cessation of hostilities that paves the way for comprehensive political negotiations

.

The two movements reiterated commitment to their previously declared unilateral cessation of hostilities and expressed their commitment to peaceful resolution of the conflict in spite the fact that the Government of Sudan violated its own declared unilateral cessation of hostilities by initiating the ongoing military operations that led to the exacerbation of the humanitarian situation in the Region.

In this regard, the movements expressed their deep concern for the Government’s violation of the International Humanitarian Law and International Human Rights Law relating to treatment of POWs, the use of aerial bombardment against civilians, extra judicial killings, and mass displacements. The two movements urged the UNAMID and the international community to swiftly respond to the deteriorating humanitarian situation.