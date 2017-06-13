Darfur Union in the UK: Yet another Horrific Murder and Rape Crimes in Tawila, Darfur. Forced Displacement of 40000 Civilians in the Province

Heinous Murder and Rape Crimes of Two Sisters

Three sisters were on their way out of Zamzam IDP camp to gather firewoods so that they could sell the fuel to feed their family. Their journey was intercepted by three Janjaweed men who wanted to rape them. The sisters tried to flee first then they attempted to defend one another. One of the sisters, Um Eldor Osman Issa, was killed after she was slaughtered from ear to ear, and her sister Mariam, was stabbed five times with a sharp object on her private area. She is now in the intensive care unit at Elfashir Hospital. The third sister managed to flee and she reported the atrocious crimes to her relatives and the elders of Zamzam IDP camp. The latter gathered and went to the crime scene and started to follow the footsteps of the perpetrators, and they ended up five kilometres away from the crimes scene at an Arab village called Bobai. The Sheikh of the village, Reefa Abdel Allah Reefa, refused to hand the perpetrators to the authority nor to help the victims. The relative of the victims contacted the authorities, from police and local government to the head of the North Darfur state, with no response because the criminals belong to the Janjaweed who exercise more power than the local police. The crimes took place on Sunday, 30th April 2017.

The crime can not be m viewed as an isolated incident given the track record of Bashir national guards in the area, and also given the documented use of rape as a weapon against the civilians of the region. One can stop at the Tabit mass rape committed the Sudanese regular troop (see HRW, ref. 1). Also only a few days before this incident, a minor was brutally raped by a pro government militia men (ref. 2).

Also systematic rape was used as a deterrent against the women and young girls descended from African tribes in Darfur as stated on the ICC Case Information Sheet (The prosecutor vs. Omar Al Bashir, ref. 3)

Darfur Union in the UK stands with the women of Sudan in Darfur and across the country as they take this monumental task of living and raising their young ones under such danger. Darfur Union in the UK plea to the international community to raise the aforementioned problems/ issues/ crimes to the UN Security Council to reform and ill-functioning UNAMID so that they fulfil the requirement of their mandate to protect and to report crimes happened before their eyes to the world and to use their privileges and authority to protect the vulnerable people in the region. Also direct plea to the Children protection organisations in and out the Sudan to follow up the case of Mariam and her sisters, and to provide support and medical attention/ counselling/ protection to her and her family.

Forced Displacement of more than 40,000 Civilians in Darfur

Ain Siro and the nearby villages, North Darfur, were subjected to raids by the rapid speed force (RSF) government militia after the fighting broke a few weeks ago (ref. 4). As a result of this, more than 40,000 civilians were forced to flee the area and they are now living in trouble conditions, and are in much need medical attention, food and shelter. The crime is a continuation of violence against the people of the region to clear the lands of the natives to bring new settlers to occupy the region at all cost to reach the GoS ultimate go of demographic changes in the whole region.

