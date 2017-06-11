Isn’t it time for the silence of African Union Trumpet on the Darfur Issue?

ألم يحن الوقت للاتحاد الأفريقي أن يبقى كسر اسطوانته المكسورة صامتة بشأن قضية دارفور؟

By Mahmoud A. Suleiman

Isn’t it time for the African Union broken Cylinder to remain silent on the Darfur issue?

This article comes against the backdrop of the news media report that Egypt and Ethiopia call to suspend ICC case against Sudan’s Bashir. http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article62677

In a report to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in Darfur on Thursday 8, 2017, the International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, urged the 15-member body to take concrete action that would help to arrest suspects of alleged genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in the Western Sudan’s region of Darfur, including President Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir. Soon after, the Egyptian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Amr Abdellatif Aboulatta, said the ICC proceedings against al-Bashir must be suspended.

The turn of the Ethiopian Ambassador to the (UN) Tekeda Alemu reported the disappointment of African countries (AU) by the manner in which the (ICC) had been handling the case against al-Bashir. Alemu further reiterated the alleged request of the (AU) for the (ICC) to put an end to the pursuit of the case against the Sudanese President and called to finding what he called it home-grown solutions and adding that referral of the situation in Darfur to the (ICC) would cause more harm than good! http://www.sudantribune.com/spip.php?article62677

The Ethiopian Ambassador to the UN referred to some alleged ongoing efforts to end the conflict in Darfur and that peace process had shown significant progress, but more remained to be done. Alemu tried to blame somebody else (BSE) by diverting call on the Darfur rebel groups to lay down their arms. The armed revolutionary forces are fighting the National Congress Party (NCP) regime for the recovery of the Sudanese State and the looted property of its people. The regime led by the genocidal criminal Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir has been naively repeating that the insurgency has ended in Darfur, while making more than 75% of the state budget for war purposes in Darfur and the two regions by mobilizing the former Janjaweed militias, now the so-called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) to target and kill the unarmed noncombatant civilians populations, demographic change and further crimes against humanity in Darfur. Moreover, the (RSF) militias loot property of citizens, kill innocent civilians, rape and burn villages.

As a reminder, Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir, President of Sudan has been indicted by the (ICC) on the first warrant for arrest was issued on 4 March 2009, the second on 12 July 2010. But he remains at large.

The charges against Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir include https://www.icc-cpi.int/darfur/albashir

Al Bashir Case

The Prosecutor v. Omar Hassan Ahmad Al Bashir

ICC-02/05-01/09

• Five Counts of Crimes against Humanity: Murder, extermination, forcible transfer, torture and rape

• Two Counts of War Crimes: Intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population as such or against individual civilians not taking part in hostilities and pillaging•

Three Counts of Genocide: by killing, by causing serious bodily or mental harm and by deliberately inflicting on each target group conditions of life calculated to bring about the group’s physical destruction, allegedly committed at least between 2003 and 2008 in Darfur, Sudan.

After all the above charges in the commission of the heinous crimes, some inhumane people come to defend a criminal who has already admitted the killing of nine thousand or ten thousand Sudanese citizens in Darfur. This is nothing but the superiority of the vested interests over the issues of the nations. Woe to the oppressors and to their supporters against the victims and survivors of the Holocaust. Justice will inevitably be coming even if travel to it becomes prolonged. As expected of tyrants that all of them are trying hard to tickle the back of their ilk. In another version, scratch my back and I’ll scratch yours!

Sudan under the reign of the National Islamic Front (NIF)/ National Congress Party (NCP) regime has been the terrorist haven of choice. AL Qaeda, the Muslim Brotherhood Movement (MBM) elements fleeing neighbouring countries thrived and sought sanctuary in Sudan and have constructed terrorist training facilities and launched operations from Khartoum in the nineteen nineties. The (NCP) regime has as well harboured not long ago the notorious Ugandan terrorist movement known as The Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA), also known as the Lord’s Resistance Movement, led by the fugitive from the international justice Joseph Kony. https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=the+ugandan+lord+army&oq=the+ugandan+lord+army+&aqs=chrome..69i57.24365j0j7&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8

The broken cylinder of the African Union continues to play on the worn out string in support of falsehood that denies the sunlight in broad daylight of the genocidal crimes perpetrated by the NCP leader Omer Hassan Ahmed al-Bashir in the right of the Sudanese Civilian population in the western region of Darfur and he remains fugitive from the international justice, more than eight years on., Unfortunately and without hesitation the wretched African Union (AU) Dictators Club members are unashamedly calling for the closure of the crimes of Omar al-Bashir. It is ironic, funny and wailing that the two countries that call for this farce are Egypt and Ethiopia – Abyssinia – the two countries involved in Dispute and on the verge of waging war between them over the construction of The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, formerly known as the Millennium Dam and sometimes referred to as Hidase Dam, which is a gravity dam on the Blue Nile River in Ethiopia currently under construction. Both Egypt and Ethiopia are populous countries. Egypt has 93 million inhabitants, 95% live along the banks of the Nile and in the Nile Delta.

As of 2015, Ethiopia has a population of 99.39 million. Both the rival countries are yearning to getting the maximum amount of the water the livelihood of their ever increasing populations. Omer al- Bashir’s Sudan is in the middle between the two countries playing the cat and mouse game and does not damn care for the livelihood of the 40.23 million inhabitants. It is clear that this Trinity tries to reconcile themselves at the expense of the victims and survivors of the crimes against humanity, war crimes and genocide in Darfur. The intersection of cross-interests despite the harm to human beings driven by doctrine, the end justifies the means.

The trio must understand that the international community including the United States of America (US) opposed Sudan President’s Omer al-Bashir’s Travel to Saudi Summit that Trump was attending when the US Embassy in Khartoum reiterated that the United States has made its position with respect to Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir’s travel clear,” it said. “We oppose invitations, facilitation, or support for travel by any person subject to outstanding International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrants, including President Bashir.” http://www.cnsnews.com/news/article/patrick-goodenough/us-opposes-sudan-presidents-travel-saudi-summit-trump-attending

Linda Lou Chavez the American author, commentator, and radio talk show and the Fox News analyst, Chairman of the Center for Equal Opportunity has been quoted as have said: (The United Nations has become a largely irrelevant, if not positively destructive institution, and the just-released U.N. report on the atrocities in Darfur, Sudan, proves the point.)

Read more at: https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/keywords/darfur.html

Dr. Mahmoud A. Suleiman is an author, columnist and a blogger. His blog is http://thussudan.wordpress.com/