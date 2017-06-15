رئيسا العدل والمساواة وتحرير السودان يطالبان مجلس الأمن بالإبقاء على (يوناميد) في دارفور

Re: Extension of UNAMID Mandate

دعا رئيسا حركتي تحرير السودان، والعدل والمساواة، مجلس الأمن الدولي للإبقاء على قوات حفظ السلام بدارفور “يوناميد”، لجهة أن الأوضاع غير مناسبة لتقليص عددها، بينما رحبت الخرطوم بالإنسحاب الممرحل للبعثة.

واستعرض مجلس الأمن بنيويورك يوم الأربعاء تقرير الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة حول دارفور والذي أقر خفض المكون العسكري في البعثة على فترتين كل منهما ستة أشهر في المرحلة الأولى وسحب 8 كتائب عسكرية من جملة 16 كتيبة، على أن ينظر في سحب ما تبقى عند مراجعة الاستراتيجية بداية العام القادم، إلى جانب خفض المكون الشرطي والمدني.

وقال كل من رئيس حركة تحرير السوداني مني أركو مناوي ورئيس حركة العدل والمساواة جبريل إبراهيم، في رسالة لمجلس الأمن الدولي إن بعثة “يوناميد” تعتبر الضمان الحاسم لحماية المدنيين في دارفور، خاصة وأن حكومة السودان تجدد هجماتها في المنطقة.

وأكدا “رغم التأكيدات على أن هناك تراجعا في وتيرة المواجهات العسكرية المباشرة بدار

فور، فإن ذلك لا يعني انتهاء النزاع أو أن الصراع لن يتصاعد مرة أخرى ويتضح ذلك في الاشتباكات التي حدثت في مايو شمال وشرق دارفور”.

وأوضح مناوي وجبريل أن وجود يوناميد المتواصل في دارفور يساعد على حماية المدنيين وتحقيق السلام والعدالة لضحايا العنف.

وقالا إن “دعوات الحكومة إلى انسحاب البعثة من الإقليم محاولة لإزالة الكيان الدولي الرئيسي الذي يعمل على أرض الواقع لرصد وحل الصراع القائم. لذلك نأمل أن يواصل مجلس الأمن دعمه القوي للبعثة في دارفور ويخول لها كذلك اتخاذ جميع الإجراءات اللازمة للوفاء بتفويضها في مجال حفظ السلام”.

وتابعا “لهذه الأسباب جميعها فإن حركة العدل والمساواة وحركة تحرير السودان تكتبان هنا لتناشد مجلس الأمن الاعتراف بأهمية بعثة اليوناميد من خلال تمديد مهمتها لسنة أخرى ومواصلة تعزيز مهمتها لدعم السلام والأمن لشعب دارفور.. نتطلع أيضا إلى استمرار دعم مجلس الأمن لعملية السلام السودانية الأوسع نطاقا”.

وذكرت رسالة جبريل ومناوي أنه “نظرا للظروف الصعبة على أرض الواقع لم يعد الوقت مناسبا انسحاب أو تقليص بعثة اليوناميد لأنها لا تزال الوسيلة الدولية الوحيدة المتاحة لحماية المدنيين في دارفور حيث يستمر الوضع الأمني في التدهور”.

وأشارت إلى أن تقرير الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة في 18 مايو الماضي بشأن الاستعراض الاستراتيجي لبعثة يوناميد والذي يوصي بسحب وإعادة تشكيل البعثة من شأنه أن يترك أهالي دارفور أكثر عرضة للصراعات الجارية والأوضاع الأمنية السيئة.

وطالبت الحركتان مجلس الأمن الدولي بعدم إعادة تشكيل أو سحب العملية المختلطة للاتحاد من دارفور وطلبا زيادة تعزيز تفويضها وقدراتها في مجال حفظ السلام.

يشار إ لى أن مجلس السلم والأمن الأفريقي مدد، أخيرا، تفويض (يوناميد) لعام آخر، ودان هجوم الحركات المسلحة على ولايتي شرق وشمال دارفور، كما أقر تخفيض قوة العنصر العسكري في البعثة بنسبة 44% والشرطة 30% وإغلاق 11 من مواقع الفريق في المرحلة الأولى وسحب العنصر العسكري من 7 مواقع أخرى في المرحلة الثانية.

وأكدت الحركتان أن التقرير قدم تقييما “غير دقيق للوضع في دارفور”، وبدلا من البحث عن حل دائم للصراع والأمن والحالات الإنسانية في دارفور فإنه بدا متأثرا بتحسينات طفيفة مقارنة بالظروف المؤسفة للغاية في الإقليم.

وأفادتا بأن “شعب دارفور” لا يزال يعاني من الهجمات العشوائية، بما في ذلك قتل المدنيين والتعذيب والاختفاء القسري وتدمير القرى والاغتصاب وغيره من أشكال العنف الجنسي والنهب والتشريد القسري على أيدي الحكومة وميليشياتها المتحالفة معها.

وطبقا للمتحدث باسم الخارجية السودانية قريب الله خضر فإن مساعد الأمين العام لعمليات حفظ السلام قاسم وان أدلى ببيان في جلسة مجلس الأمن الدولي، يوم الأربعاء، أشار فيه الى “إجهاض القوات المسلحة السودانية محاولتين متزامنتين للحركات المسلحة انطلاقا من جنوب السودان وليبيا بغرض اعادة دارفور لحالة النزاع”.

ورحب السفير عمر دهب مندوب السودان الدائم في الأمم المتحدة بما أسماه “إقرار الأمم المتحدة غير المسبوق بعودة الاوضاع الى طبيعتها وطي صفحة النزاع في دارفور”.

وقال أمام الاجتماع “إن هذا تطور سعيد وطبيعي ظل السودان يعمل من أجل بلوغه مدة طويلة”، حيث بدأ فريق مشترك يضم السودان والامم المتحدة والاتحاد الأفريقي مناقشات منذ العام 2015 حول استراتيجية خروج يوناميد.

ونشرت قوات حفظ سلام مشتركة بين الاتحاد الأفريقي والأمم المتحدة مطلع العام 2008 في إقليم دارفور الذي يشهد نزاعا بين الجيش السوداني والمتمردين منذ عام 2003 ما خلف 300 ألف قتيل وشرد نحو 2.5 مليون شخص، بحسب إحصائيات أممية.

وتعتبر يوناميد ثاني أكبر بعثة حفظ سلام حول العالم (بعد البعثة الأممية في الكونغو الديمقراطية)، ويتجاوز عدد أفرادها 20 ألفا من الجنود العسكريين وجنود الشرطة والموظفين من مختلف الجنسيات بميزانية بلغت 1.4 مليار دولار للعام 2013.

واستعرض دهب جهود السودان في مجالات نزع السلاح وعودة النازحين وتوفير الوصول الآمن للمدنيين في مناطق دارفور المختلفة وبسط هيبة الدولة ونشر قوات الشرطة وبسط العدالة وتعيين وكلاء النيابة في كافة محليات الإقليم.

وأشار الى الخيارات التي قدمتها الحكومة لتأمين العودة الطوعية والاستقرار النهائي للنازحين.

وأضاف قائلا: “أننا ننادي وبإلحاح بان تصدر المعلومات المتعلقة بالنزوح وبمسألة تأمين الوصول وتوفيره للمناطق المختلفة في دارفور من جهة موحدة تشمل الحكومة السودانية والممثل المشترك للأمم المتحدة والاتحاد الأفريقي”.

14 June 2017

UN Security Council

One Dag Hammarskjöld Plaza

885 Second Avenue at 48th Street, 21st Floor

New York, NY 10017

Dear Members of the Security Council:

As ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda conveyed to the Security Council earlier this month, “serious problems persist in Darfur.” As recently as February 2017, this Council deplored, in UNSC Resolution 2340, the “violations of international humanitarian law and human rights violations and abuses” committed by the Government of Sudan and its proxy militias. These are the same serious violations of international human rights and humanitarian law that the International Commission of Inquiry on Darfur found in 2005 “amount[ed] to crimes under international law.” To this day, the people of Darfur still suffer from indiscriminate attacks, including killing of civilians, torture, enforced disappearances, destruction of villages, rape and other forms of sexual violence, pillaging, and forced displacement at the hands of the Government and its allied militias.

It is thus concerning that the UN Secretary General Report of May 18, 2017, on the strategic review of of the AU-UN Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) would recommend a draw down and reconfiguration of UNAMID that would leave the people of Darfur more vulnerable to the ongoing conflicts, the dire security and humanitarian situations, and the same Government of Sudan that has killed its own people for decades. The Sudan Liberation Movement–Mini Minawi (SLM-MM) and the Justice and Equality Movement (JEM) therefore call upon the UNSC not to reconfigure or draw down UNAMID in accordance with the May 18 Secretary General Report, but to instead extend UNAMID’s mandate for another year and to further strengthen its peacekeeping mandate and capabilities.

The May 18 Secretary General Report provides an unsettlingly inaccurate assessment of the situation in Darfur. Instead of looking for lasting resolution of the conflict, security, and humanitarian situations in Darfur, the Report seems swayed by minor improvements relative only to the extremely deplorable conditions in Darfur. Moreover, the Report seems to overvalue the Government’s purported efforts to engage in the peace process and undertake democratic reforms. For instance, the Government’s national dialogue failed to uphold its Roadmap Agreement obligations to conduct a genuinely inclusive, credible and comprehensive dialogue, and its convening of a new government upon those dialogue outcomes will not provide any real change in Sudan. Additionally, the Report did not sufficiently recognize the interconnectedness of the Government of Sudan and its allied militias. The Government directly supports many of these militias and controls their activities to perpetuate violence and insecurity, just as they did with the Janjaweed militias a decade ago.

Given the dire circumstances on the ground, now is not the time to withdraw or drawdown UNAMID because it remains the only available international means of protecting civilians in Darfur where the security situation continues to deteriorate. UNAMID is critical for ensuring the protection of civilians in Darfur, particularly as the Government of Sudan renews its offensives in the region. Despite assertions that there has been a reduction in the frequency of direct military confrontations in Darfur, that does not mean that the conflict has ended or that violent conflict will not escalate again, as evidenced by the most recent uptick in violence across North and East Darfur since May 2017 that has killed dozens and displaced thousands.

We remain committed to our unilateral cessation of hostilities, and to peaceful resolution of the conflict, but the Government of Sudan continues to resort to military solutions. The latest military operations in Darfur are a clear indication that the war in Darfur has not ended and that UNAMID is as necessary as ever. In fact, the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Darfur and the continuous displacement of civilians has created a need for even more protection forces on the ground.

The continuous violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law by the Government of Sudan’s forces and its allied militias highlight the necessity of having an international body present in Darfur and with a sufficiently strong mandate to verify such violations and help bring perpetrators to justice. UNAMID’s continued presence in Darfur will help to protect civilians and bring peace and justice to the victims of violence.

The Government of Sudan’s calls for UNAMID’s withdrawal are an effort to remove the primary international entity working on the ground to monitor and resolve the ongoing conflict. We thus hope that the UNSC will further support a robust peacekeeping mandate for UNAMID and further authorize UNAMID to take all necessary actions to fulfill its existing peacekeeping mandate.

In addition to ensuring UNAMID will maintain its presence in Darfur, we call upon the UNSC to enhance and strengthen UNAMID’s peacekeeping mandate such that it is able to move freely within Darfur, without Government interference. A strengthened UNAMID mandate is critical because obstacles put in place by the Government of Sudan presently impede UNAMID’s efforts to implement its mandate. For years, the Government has prevented UNAMID from accessing areas of reported atrocities, and while there has been overall improvement in UNAMID access in recent times, “any increased access will count for little if not maintained,” as noted by Mrs. Fatou Bensouda earlier this month.

There is also an urgent need to ensure UNAMID is provided with all the necessary resources and equipment to carry out its mandate. This includes ensuring UNAMID has sufficient funding and personnel to operate effectively in the dangerous conditions of Darfur.

We strongly support the importance of careful, long-term planning regarding the status of UNAMID, and we maintain that any refinement of its mission must be based on progress towards specific benchmarks and conditions on the ground in a gradual, phased, flexible, and reversible manner. As past UN peacekeeping efforts have shown, specific, measurable, and realistic benchmarks can play a pivotal role in facilitating an eventual effective drawdown of forces. In contrast, hasty efforts for reform or vague benchmarks can sometimes prove no better than no benchmarks at all, especially where a reluctant host state seeks to end the mandate prematurely.

We therefore contend that any future UNAMID scale down or withdrawal be based on clear and measurable concrete benchmarks and conditions on the ground. Additionally, we agree with the UNSC’s past statements that a cessation of hostilities and peace talks leading to a genuine political settlement in Darfur, as envisioned by the AUHIP Roadmap Agreement, is primary to the achievement of these benchmarks.

We further agree with the UNSC that there can be no military solution to the conflict in Darfur; rather, fully addressing the root causes and consequences of the conflict is key to a durable peace in Darfur. As such, a comprehensive and just peace agreement for Darfur, made in coordination with a comprehensive peace process for all of Sudan, is the only way to end the conflict in Darfur and bring durable peace to the region—UNAMID remains a critical actor in this process.

For these reasons, JEM and SLM-MM write here to implore the UNSC to recognize the critical importance of UNAMID by again extending its mandate for another year and by further enhancing its mandate to support peace and security for the people of Darfur. We further look forward to the UNSC’s continued support for the broader Sudanese peace process.

Sincerely,

Mini Minawi Gibril Ibrahim

Chairperson Chairperson

SLM–MM JEM