Joint Declaration of Justice & Equality Movement Sudan and Sudan Liberation Movement- Minni Minawi

The 3rd of May 2017

Recognizing that the establishment of a durable peace is essential for all people of Sudan;

Remaining resolved to adhere to the AUHIP Roadmap Agreement of 2016 as the means of achieving peace for all Sudan;

Noting with deep concern the Government of Sudan’s multiple and repeated violations of its own unilateral Cessation of Hostilities declarations, most recently exemplified by continued aerial attacks in Jebel Marra;

Deeply disturbed by the Government of Sudan’s continued violations of international law and attacks against civilians;

Recalling the Sudan Revolutionary Front’s (SRF) prior declarations on unilateral Cessations of Hostilities, dated 17 October 2015, 21 April 2016, and 31 October 2016;



The Sudan Liberation Movement-Minni Minnawi and the Justice and Equality Movement Sudan hereby declare an immediate, unilateral Cessation of Hostilities for Humanitarian Purposes.

The objectives of the extended Cessation of Hostilities are to protect civilians, provide unhindered humanitarian access to war-affected populations, and create a conducive environment for peace.

The Cessation of Hostilities shall enter into force at 11:59pm (SLT) on 3 May 2017 and will extend for six (6) months to 11:59pm (SLT) on 2 November 2017. The Cessation of Hostilities shall apply throughout the conflict areas of Darfur and Kordofan.

The SLM-MM and JEM as SRF member organizations commit that they will not, under any circumstances, initiate an attack or wage an offensive, and all armed groups under their control shall comply with the Cessation of Hostilities. The Cessation of Hostilities shall not prejudice against acts of self-defense, acts for the protection of civilians, or acts against uncoordinated moving targets within or around the conflict areas.



Minni Arko Minnawi Dr. Gibril Ibrahim Mhd

Chairperson Chairperson

SLM-MM JEM