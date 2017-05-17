بيان حول إعلان حكومة الخرطوم الحرب فى مناطق حركة تحرير السودان.

A statement on declaration of war in areas of the SLM by Khartoum Regime.

تزامناً مع إعلان وقف إطلاق النار من جانب حركة تحرير السودان وزيارة وفد من مجلس السلم والأمن التابع للاتحاد الأفريقي إلى إقليم دارفور لمخاطبة الوضع الإنساني المتدهور فى هذا التحرك من أجل السلام شرعت حكومة الخرطوم فى شن حرب شاملة على المناطق التي تسيطر عليها الحركة مع تحرك مسبق لتوطين قبائل دخيلة فى مناطق القبائل الأصلية من ضمن سياسة التغيير الديمغرافي التي ينتهجها نظام الخرطوم فى الإقليم منذ عقود.

فى خطوة استفزازية دفعت الحكومة قبل أيام قليلة بأكثر من 150 سيارة محملة بأسلحة ثقيلة من ومليشيات إلى شمال دارفور وبالتحديد المناطق التي تسيطر عليها الحركة من أجل احتلال أراضي تابعة لأهالي المنطقة فى كل من وأدى مغرب ودونكى بعاشيم وحوش ووخايم ومجور وقد احتلت المليشيات فى هذه الفترة القصيرة موارد المياه وأفرغت الأهالي من قراهم وشرعت فى حفر آبار جديدة وبناء قرى لتوطين القادمين الجدد من القبائل العربية مستغلة الدعم الذي تقدمه دولة قطر.

وقبل ساعات من هذا البيان دفعت الخرطوم بمتحركات عسكرية كبيرة من مدن ش

مال وجنوب وشرق دارفور نحو مناطق حركة تحرير السودان بقوة تقدر بأكثر من 500 سيارة محملة بأسلحة ثقيلة فى خطوة واضحة لإعلان الحرب.

إزاء هذا التهديد على المدنيين العزل و الهجوم الوشيك على معاقل الحركة، فإن حركة تحرير السودان تعلن بوضوح الاتى:

أولا:أنها لن تقف مكتوفة اليد بالرغم من وقف إطلاق النار المعلن من جانبها وسوف تدافع عن المدنيين العزل بكل ما أوتيت من القوة .

ثانيا: المجتمع الدولي يجب ألا تخدعه مظاهر الأمن المختلقة فى المدن الرئيسية، بل العكس إن عدد النازحين والتهجير القسرى فى إزدياد فى كل مناطق الريف بسبب سياسة التغيير الديمغرافي الجارية لصالح الوافدين من القبائل العربية.

ثالثا: الحركة تطالب بإلحاح شديد وفد مجلس الأمن والسلم الأفريقي أن يتحرك فى كل مناطق النزوح ومناطق الحرب في شمال دارفور وجبل مرة بإرادة حرة دون تدخل حكومة الخرطوم التي تحاول أن تجتمع بهم فى إطار المكاتب الحكومية من أجل إخفاء آثار الجريمة وممارسة العنصرية.

رابعا: كما نطالب اليوناميد بتحمل مسؤوليتها كاملة وتقوم بزيارات عاجلة لمناطق الحرب لمخاطبة الأوضاع الإنسانية المتدهورة على الأرض ونطالب ايضاً بالتحرك فوراً لوضع حد لما يجري من عمليات الإحلال السكاني ضد القبائل الأصلية فى دارفور.

خامساً: الكارثة التي حلت بدارفور على يد هذا النظام ضد السكان الأصليين من الإبادة والتطهير العرقي والتهجير القسري والتغير الديمغرافي وتدمير ثقافات السكان الأصليين لهي جريمة كبيرة فى حق الإنسانية لا تغتفر. والمسؤولية تقع على الأمم المتحدة وجميع المنظمات الدولية والدول صاحبة القرار فى مجلس الأمن الدولي ، على هؤلاء جميعاً أن تحمُل المسؤولية الأخلاقية فى مواجهة خطر إنقراض جزء من سكان العالم على يد الطغاه الذين يشاركونكم مؤسسات حقوق الانسان الدولية.

ونخص بهذا الاتحاد الأوروبي وندق ناقوس الخطر لما يقدمهُ الاتحاد الأوروبي من دعم لقوات الجنجويد تحت ذريعة مكافحة الهجرة غير الشرعية.

سادسا: دولة قطر عليها إلتزام أخلاقي تجاه الإنسانية وعليه إيقاف الدعم الذي يستغله النظام فى الخرطوم لإبادة أهل دارفور تحت غطاء وثيقة الدوحة الميتة ونطالب قطر بالتحديد إيقاف بناء القرى فى ديار الذين تم تهجيرهم قسراً بقوة مليشيات الدعم السريع التى تعيش وتتنفس بأموال وثيقة الدوحة.

سابعا: القوى السياسية والمجتمع المدنى السودانى أنتم مدانون بصمتكم الغريب تجاه الممارسة العنصرية التي تمارس فى دارفور، لا يكفي أن تتحدث قوى سياسية مسؤولة عن المأساة الإنسانية وتغض الطرف عن ممارسات عنصرية تمارس كل يوم ضد أهل دارفور. هذه مسؤولية أخلاقية آن الأوان أن تعلن القوى السياسية موقفاً واضحاً تجاه هذه الجريمة النكراء.

المجد والخلود لشهدائنا الأبرار

وعاجل الشفاء للجرحي الأشاوس

محمد حسن هارون

الناطق الرسمي لحركة تحرير السودان

16-05-2017

A statement on declaration of war in areas of the SLM by Khartoum Regime.

Timing with the declaration of a cease-fire by the SLM and the visit of a team from AU Peace and Security council to Darfur to assess the humanitarian situation in Darfur, the Khartoum Regime has embarked on a full-scale war on areas controlled by the SLM in accordance with the policy of genocide and demographic change that been pursued by it since decades.

In a provocative move, the government of Khartoum pushed some days ago more than 150 heavy weapons loaded vehicles of Militias into North Darfur, in particular the areas controlled by the SLM to occupy the territories belonging to the Indigenous tribes in Wadi Magrib and a number of water resources included Baashem, Hosh, Wakhaim, and Madgware. During this short period the Militias displaced the people of the area and started building new villages and digging new more Wells to settle the newcomers from Arab tribes, taking the advantage of the support provided by the State of Qatar.

Moreover, hours before this statement, Khartoum Government has pushed into the SLM areas with large military forces from cities of North, South,and East Darfur estimated more than 500 heavy weapons loaded vehicles in a clear move of war declaration.

In view of this threat against defenseless civilians and impeding attack on the SLM strongholds, the Movement states clearly the followings :

1- The SLM will not stand by despite its declared cease-fire and will defend the defenseless civilians by all possible means.

2-The international community should not be fooled by the fabricated phenomenon of security in major cities. On contrary the number of the displaced and forcibly displacement is in increase across the rural areas because of the policy of the ongoing demographic change in favour of new arrivals from Arab tribes.

3-The SLM urgently calls on the team of AU Peace and Security Council to move in all areas of the displacement and war zones in North Darfur and Jebel Marra with free will and without any interference from Khartoum Which is trying to conclude the mission within office bureaucracy in order to cover up its atrocities and racism.

4-The SLM also calls on UNAMID to shoulder its full responsibility for peacekeeping by undertaking urgent visit to war zones in order to address the deteriorating humanitarian conditions on the ground and also the Movement calls for an immediate action to put an end to the ongoing demographic change against the Indigenous tribes in Darfur.

5-The disaster caused by the Government of Khartoum against the Indigenous people of Darfur and resulted in genocide, ethnic cleansing, forcible displacement, demographic change and destruction of their cultures is a crime that can not be tolerated and it is an immediate responsibility for the United Nations, all international and regional bodies and in particular the decision-making States of the UN Security Council to address the situation. It is a moral responsibility to save a segment of the world population from the danger of extinction that taking place at the hand of the tyrants who share you international institutions of human rights.

At this moment we mention the European Union and ring an alarm bell to stop its support to the Janjaweed forces under the pretext of combating illegal immigration.

6-The State of Qatar has a moral obligation to humanity so it must stop the support that the Regime in Khartoum uses to commit genocide against the people of Darfur under the cover of the expired Doha Document and the SLM calls on Qatar to stop namely the construction of villages in the areas of those whom forcibly displaced by the Rapid Support Militias which completely live and breathe with the funds of Doha Document.

7- All Sudanese political parties and civil society are blamed for their unconceivable silence towards the racism practiced by the Government in Darfur. It is not enough to talk about the human tragedy in Darfur while you turn a blind eye to the racism practiced every day there against the people of Darfur. This is a moral responsibility and it’s time for all to take a clear position on this heinous crime.

Mohamed Hassan Haron

The spokesperson of Liberation Movement.

16-05-2017