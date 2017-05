By Suleiman Sandal (2)

Sources of Conflict

The sources of conflict and war are pervasive and profound. Understanding them will require our utmost effort to enhance respect for human rights and fundamental freedom, to promote a sustainable economy and social development for wide prosperity, to elevate distress and to curtail the existence and use of massively destruction weapons (5).

There are various sources of conflicts and wars. Surely the degree of each one is different. Some are principal, and others are secondary. The researcher will concentrate on the main ones who ignite conflict between countries, groups, citizens, and organizations thus we can classify the sources into four categories as follows:

Economic Policies

Economic policies and goals relating to the distribution of income, wealth, growth and the tools of economic management have significant effect on conflict, and must meet the necessary requirements, which constitute sources of conflict as:

• Satisfying basic needs such as food, health, housing and education.

• Equitable access to economic opportunities.

• “Fair” distribution of wealth and income.

• Protecting individual rights to property and revenues.

• Personal freedom in exercising financial decisions concerning In any economy, the sharing of the scarcely avoidable resources among the main economic groups is essentially a zero-sum game. More resources can be allocated to one group only at the expense of another. The sharing of income and wealth is thus a principal source of conflict (6).

In some African countries, as uneven sharing of explorable natural resources, notably minerals, has had profound implication for the management of international conflict. The discovery or exploitation of such resources do not necessarily result in conflict but could compound its administration in a situation of potential or poorly managed distributive disputes between the relatively weak north and the most affluent south(7).

In the Sudan, the discovery of oil and the distributive concerns contribute significantly to the eventual collapse of the national reconciliation efforts of government and renewed confrontation between the northern and the southern parts of the country. In South Africa, Namibia, and Zimbabwe, acrimonious debates over the sharing of the abundant mineral wealth between the hitherto dispossessed black population and the white abated only after the establishment of the majority role (8).