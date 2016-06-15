JEM and SLM call for the involvement of the Government of Uganda in the resolution of conflicts of Sudan

With the conclusion of most recent peaceful settlement in the Republic of South Sudan in which The Republic of Uganda under the leadership of H.E. President Yuweri Moseveni has played an instrumental role, and in light of the noticeable rapproachment between Khartoum and Kampala, the Sudan Liberation Movement (SLM) and the Justice and Equality Movement Sudan (JEM) strongly believe that the Republic of Uganda with its visionary leadership is best placed to play a constructive role in the search for peace in the Republic of Sudan. It has an honourable track record in the conclusion of the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) that brought the longest civil war in Africa into a dignified end, and has played a pivotal role in the current peace enjoyed in the Republic of South Sudan. As such, there is no question that Uganda is a stakeholder and has proven to be a credible interlocutor for peace in the region.

Therefore, SLM and JEM wholeheartedly request and welcome H. E. President Yuweri Moseveni to exploit his exceptionally rich experience in the affairs of the region and his outstanding statemanship in working for peace in the Republic of Sudan which will consequently contribute positively to the sustenance of peace in the Republic of South Sudan.

– Sudan Liberation Movement

– Justice and Equality Movement (JEM).

June 15 – 2016.