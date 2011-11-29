Sudan’s escalating crisis: Khartoum inflicts further suffering on its own people and on South Sudan*

* *

Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust (HART) has received deeply disturbing reports from partners in Sudan of continuing escalations of human rights abuses in the Republic of Sudan (formerly northern Sudan). Of particular concern are reports of a summary tribunal held in the town of Sinja, Sinnar State, where death sentences have been issued to 19 civilian detainees from the SPLM-N (Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North), abducted from Blue Nile

State during September.

Furthermore, the past week has seen deterioration in relationships between the Republic of Sudan and South Sudan as well as other countries in the region. There is an urgent need for the British Government to respond to this growing crisis.

*Oil from South Sudan halted*

· Sudan’s oil minister, Ali Ahmad Osman, announced on 28 November that all South Sudanese oil exports running through Sudanese territory have been halted following a dispute over $727m of transfer fees unpaid by South Sudan. He stated that no further exports will be allowed until a written agreement has been signed by both countries, a move that has already affected a 600,000 barrel shipment to China.

· Negotiations between the two countries over issues including oil began in Ethiopia’s capital on the 21 November. Stephen Dhieu Dau, South Sudan’s Oil Minister, has today labelled Khartoum’s blockade an “intimidation tactic” intended to cause panic in negotiations. He claimed that the figure of $727m owed by South Sudan had no basis.

· The Republic of Sudan has also threatened to use international courts to overturn the seizing of shares in Sudanese oil firm, Sudapet, by the government of South Sudan.**

*SPLM-N civilians face threats of execution*

· SPLM-N reports that Khartoum has issued death sentences to 19 SPLM-N civilians. SPLM-N is accusing Khartoum of denying the reports to divert the growing international solidarity campaign.

· The reports, issued by the regime’s Security Apparatus, deny that well-known writer and poet Abdel-Monim Rahma and 18 others – including one underage detainee – are facing secret death sentences. Yasir Arman accused the Security Apparatus reports of seeking to obscure facts and to mislead international organisations and governments.

· Yasir Arman once again demanded the release of all political

detainees and issued a warning to the NCP that “*if these executions are carried out, or should any harm befall the detainees, there will be serious consequences. The war crimes and grave violations committed by the NCP (National Congress Party) against the Sudanese people will sooner or later find redress, and perpetrators will be held accountable. Such gratuitous deaths, as you’re about to commit, beget only more deaths*”

· 7 people from Darfur group JEM (Justice and Equality Movement) have also been sentenced to death after attacking a military convoy in Darfur. Three have been placed into care homes until they reach an age of “criminal responsibility”.

*Sudan’s relations with neighbours:*

· A High Court judge, acting upon a request by the International Commission of Jurists (ICJ) in Kenya, an ICC member state, has ordered that the government ratify the Rome statute, which requires them to implement the ICC’s warrant for the arrest al-Bashir upon entering the country.

· The Sudanese government immediately ordered the Kenyan ambassador to leave the country within 72 hours and have recalled the Sudanese ambassador from Kenya.

· This follows news that Sudan’s application to join the East

African Community (EAC) has been undermined by officials from Tanzania and Uganda refusing to endorse it. Whilst there have been no objections from Rwanda, Burundi and Kenya, the Ugandan minister for East African affairs, Eriya Kategaya, stated that Sudan’s application was rejected by Uganda and Tanzania after review of issues including treatment of women, religious

politics and democracy. The final decision will be announced at the EAC leader’s summit on Wednesday.

The increasing tensions between Sudan and its neighbours raise serious fears of a return to war in the region. According to a recent document published by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, up to 70% of Sudan’s income is being used for military expenditure.

HART is requesting the British Government to facilitate an international independent committee of enquiry to be sent to the three areas that have recently been subject to military offensives by the Republic of Sudan (Abyei, South Kordofan and Blue Nile) to investigate and report on recent developments.

The British Government should also seriously consider implementing targeted sanctions to try to halt Khartoum’s continuing policies, which are inflicting death and destruction on its own people. These could include a United Kingdom trade embargo and diplomatic sanctions imposed on senior politicians in Khartoum’s ruling party responsible for the humanitarian

crisis and human rights offences.

Baroness Cox, CEO of HART, says *“We urgently request that the British Government confronts the Government of Sudan over the reports that 19 SPLM-North civilian detainees face death sentences. There is a real risk that failure to take more effective measures will soon be interpreted by victims of Khartoum’s policies as unwarranted complacency by the British government, if not inadvertent condoning of the deaths and sufferings of hundreds of thousands of civilians together with reported unlawful arrests

, torture and threats of execution.”*

* *

Notes for Editors

